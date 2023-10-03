These are the richest people in Ohio, according to new Forbes list

Two Ohioans were named among the 400 wealthiest people in the country.

Every year Forbes releases a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States — and this year the standards were even higher.

Forbes said the cutoff to make the list stood at a record-tying $2.9 billion.

From tech moguls to professional athletes, the list is full of notable billionaires, including two from the Buckeye State.

Who is the richest man in Ohio according to Forbes?

That would be Les Wexner, a New Albany resident, who ranked 176th on the list with a net worth of $6 billion.

Wexner is the founder of L Brands, a global retail empire that included Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. He served as the CEO for over five decades.

The next Ohioan on the list is Denise York ranking 182nd with a net worth of $5.8 billion.

York resides in Youngstown.

Her family owns over 90 percent of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the 10 most valuable teams in the NFL.

The full list can be found here.

















