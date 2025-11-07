Ohioans to likely receive SNAP benefits by next week, state says

Ohioans will likely receive their full SNAP benefits for November by next week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service had previously ordered states to delay and reduce SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

However, with the new guidance, funds will be made available for states to begin processing full benefits later today.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once ODJFS receives notice to proceed, it will start processing the full benefits, expecting recipients to receive them by the week of Nov. 10, according to a media release.

SNAP benefits are typically distributed on the 20th of each month.

Early next week, recipients who have not yet received their November payment, as well as those approved but unpaid for October, will begin receiving their full November payments.

Those whose normal issuance date has not yet passed will receive their payment as scheduled.

Approximately 1.4 million Ohioans receive about $264 million in food benefits from SNAP each month.

In response to the shutdown, Governor Mike DeWine ordered ODJFS to distribute $7 million to eight regional food banks, which have already received the funds.

If full SNAP benefits are distributed, the emergency relief benefits will cease.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group