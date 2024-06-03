Ohio zoo says all tigers accounted for following reports of tiger spotted near University campus

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo says that all tigers are accounted for after police received reports of a tiger spotted Monday morning.

Cincinnati Police launched a search early Monday morning after receiving calls reported a tiger was possibly on the loose in the Clifton area, Fox 19 reported.

The report came in around 3 a.m., but no tiger has been spotted since.

While officers were searching the area, the Cincinnati Zoo did tell them that both their tigers were accounted for, Cincinnati based TV station WLWT reported.

“Our tigers are safe and sound and at the Zoo!” Cincinnati Zoo Communications Director Michelle Curley told our news partners at WCPO.

Fox 19 reported that multiple officers from Cincinnati Police and the University of Cincinnati responded to Burnet Woods off Burnet Woods Drive and Brookline Ave, as well as areas along Martin Luther King Drive and Crosley Tower.

The search appears to have been called off or at least significantly reduced.

















