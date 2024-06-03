1 dead, 1 hurt in wrong-way crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — A person is dead, and another was hurt after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Ohio.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 1 a.m. on Sunday on initial reports of a crash on Westbound Ronald Reagan Highway near Ridge Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

A driver was traveling in the westbound lanes when they were hit head-on by a man driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, local media outlets reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while medics transported the other driver to the hospital, WCPO said.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

