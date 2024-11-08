A shirtless masked man with a gun attacks an Ohio woman on walking trail; she fought him off

GAHANNA, Ohio — A man was taken into custody for allegedly admitting his intent to rape a woman before she was able to get away.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Gahanna, Ohio, just northeast of Columbus.

According to the incident report obtained by WCMH-TV, Gahanna Police received a 911 call requesting assistance for an alleged victim who was assaulted while walking along a path near James Road and Big Walnut Creek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident report indicated multiple officers arrived and found the victim, who told officers the suspect was shirtless man, wore a mask and pointed a gun at her before dragging her into the woods.

The victim told officers that the man came out of the woods and said, “come with me or I’ll shoot you.”

Police in Gahanna said the woman fled from the man, who chassed her down, and grabbed her from behind.

The victim fought with man twice and was able to flee. Officers found Johnathan Steele, 27, riding a bike on Price Road near the trail.

According to police, Steele was armed with armed with a loaded CCY CPX-2 in a brown holster.

Police said Steele was prohibited from carrying a firearm because of a domestic conviction in Virginia. They said during his arrest, he confessed that he had thoughts of wanting to rape and found the victim near Creekside Park before he attacked her.

Steele admitted that he intended to having sex with the victim, police said. They continued by saying Steele specifically mentioned “rape” and that it “it was me with the girl.”

Steele was arrested and charged with kidnapping, abduction, attempted felony and carrying a loaded weapon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



