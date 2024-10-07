Ohio voter registration deadline today, other important dates to know ahead of 2024 election

Election day is just over a month away, and today is the last day to register to vote in the general election.

Boards of elections across the Miami Valley say they are ready for Nov. 5.

They also encourage people to consider early voting, which starts tomorrow, Tuesday Oct. 8.

Voters need to know where there polling place is and bring valid ID. Directors emphasized for voters to make their their form of ID is not expired.

The Ohio Secretary of State also says they’re adding more desks at polling locations, meaning more poll workers are needed for each party.

“So there should in a perfect world, be the same number of democrats in every location as well as republicans That way voters can know not one party is in charge and its fair,” Laura Bruns, the Miami County Board of Elections Director said.

Absentee voting by mail also starts tomorrow. Your board of elections must received your absentee ballot application by 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Mailed Absentee ballots must by postmarked by Nov. 4.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link.

