Ohio voter registration deadline is Monday

The deadline to register to vote online, by mail, or in person in Ohio is Oct. 7.

Ohio offers online voter registration. You will need to provide an Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can register by mail to vote in Ohio by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. It must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

You can also register to vote in person if you prefer but it must be done by 9 p.m. Monday.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says if you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

You can check your voter status by going to vote.ohio.gov.

