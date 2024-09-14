Ohio teen killed in crash involving horse-drawn buggy

HURON COUNTY — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Huron County.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash on Baseline Road near New State Road in Ripley Township, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

According to OSHP, a 43-year-old man driving a truck hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind.

The buggy then went off the roadway and 16-year-old Barbera Rissler was ejected from the buggy, OSHP told Cleveland 19.

A 21-year-old woman, a passenger in the buggy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Rissler died the day following the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

