Ohio teen killed in crash involving horse-drawn buggy

HURON COUNTY — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Huron County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash on Baseline Road near New State Road in Ripley Township, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bomb threat locks down Springfield hospital
- 1 dead after crash involving a Porsche in Harrison Township
- 19-year-old accused of kidnapping daughter held on $750K bond
According to OSHP, a 43-year-old man driving a truck hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind.
The buggy then went off the roadway and 16-year-old Barbera Rissler was ejected from the buggy, OSHP told Cleveland 19.
A 21-year-old woman, a passenger in the buggy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Rissler died the day following the crash, according to OSHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]