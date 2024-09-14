19-year-old accused of kidnapping daughter held on $750K bond

LICKING COUNTY — A 19-year-old accused of kidnapping his young daughter is being held on $750,000 bond, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Sewak Tiwari appeared in Licking County court Friday afternoon on one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Tiwari allegedly took the child from the Newark area around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. An AMBER alert was issued for the child shortly after.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Sewak is the child’s non-custodial father.

Police say Tiwari threatened the mother and baby, then took the girl.

“The defendant is alleged to kidnap the 11-month child during the incident. He is alleged to make threats including, quote, ‘Before they find us we will be dead,’” a Licking County prosecutor said in court. “The evidence is strong against the defendant. He made multiple incriminating admissions regarding flee from police and hiding child.”

Columbus Division of Police officers found Tiwari and the baby at a hotel in the area around 6:55 p.m., according to WBNS-10 TV.

The child was not harmed and Tiwari was taken into police custody without incident.

According to WBNS-10 TV, Tiwari was let out of jail on Sept. 6 for a domestic violence case and this case is with the same victim.

The judge ordered Tiwari to have no contact with the mother and child.

