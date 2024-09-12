AMBER Alert issued for Ohio child

LICKING COUNTY — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child abducted from Licking County Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m. 19-year-old Sewak Tiwari is accused of taking Lux Tiwari from the Newark area.

Sewak is the child’s non-custodial father.

He is described as an Asian male, 6ft tall, weighing 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue Batman t-shirt, red and black shorts, and white Crocs, according to the alert.

The vehicle is a silver 2006 Honda Pilot with OH plate number KHE7597. It has passenger-side damage.

Lux was last seen wearing a red flannel dress and white Tights

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

