Ohio Supreme Court suspends Dayton attorney for 2nd time since 2014

DAYTON — The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended a Dayton attorney for the second time since 2014.

David E. Stenson has been suspended for one year, with six months stayed, for neglecting his clients’ matters, including failing to file a lawsuit in time, according to Court News Ohio, a service of the Ohio Supreme Court.

In the per curium decision, the Ohio Supreme Court found that because of Stenson’s prior discipline, refusal to acknowledge his wrongdoing, and attempts to blame his clients for his legal mishaps, “an actual suspension from the practice of law is necessary to protect the public.”

The Cincinnati Bar Association filed a complaint against Stenson with the Board of Professional Conduct in 2022 based on a client’s allegations that Stenson mishandled her mother’s estate, Court News Ohio said.

It got amended in 2023 when another client complained that Stenson’s inactions cost her the right to sue for injuries she suffered from a fall.

This is the second time that the Ohio Supreme Court has suspended Stenson. He received a fully-stayed suspension for neglecting a client’s case back in 2014.

If he gets reinstated, he must serve one year of monitored probation.

Stenson was also ordered by the court to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceedings.

