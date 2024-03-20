‘I lost everything;’ Couple shares story of survival after deadly tornado hits mobile home park

LOGAN COUNTY — A couple cannot go home after a deadly tornado that claimed the lives of some of their neighbors ripped through their area.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to the couple who shared their story of survival.

John Luhn and Melissa Keeton are driving around with their life’s belongings packed up in the back of their car.

They were inside their mobile home when the deadly EF3 tornado hit near Indian Lake.

Keeton did what she could — she grabbed Luhn, and their two dogs, and rolled up into some carpet.

“We were laying there, you could feel the wind picking up, and then I could actually start to see the walls go. ... and I knew it was serious. And then I just felt myself rolling. And the next thing I knew, I woke up outside of the mobile home on the grass,” Luhn said.

