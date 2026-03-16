Ohio State plays TCU to begin 1st Round of 2026 NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS/GREENVILLE, SC — The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off first-round play in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Buckeyes are the No. 8 seed in the East Region. They will play the No. 9 seed TCU Horn Frogs in Greenville, South Carolina.

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Tip-off is at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. You can watch it here on Channel 7.

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Ohio State is making its 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance. It is their first since 2022.

The Buckeyes were a No. 7 seed and beat Loyola Chicago in the First Round in Pittsburgh. They fell to eventual Final Four participant Villanova.

OSU enters the tournament with a 21-12 record.

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