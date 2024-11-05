Ohio sets new record for in-person early voting

Ohio has set a new record this election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that Ohio set a new statewide record for in-person early voting this election.

“In fact, 68 of our 88 counties passed their previous numbers set in 2020,” he wrote on X previously known as Twitter.

He said the record for mail-in voting is tough to beat due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but voters have shown increasing confidence in early voting.

“Turnout today is brisk, so we’ll see what the final numbers show overall. Stay tuned.” he wrote.

