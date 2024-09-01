Ohio Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — It’s opening weekend for the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

The festival occurs in Waynesville on weekends Aug. 31 - Oct. 27 and Labor Day.

The festival will be open an extra day on Labor Day, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, with hours from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate if the festival has capacity that day. Tickets are available on the Festival’s website.

