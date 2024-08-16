Ohio ranked low on new list of best states to live

OHIO — A new study ranks Ohio lower on the list for best places to live in America in 2024.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday unveiled its 2024 “Best States to Live in” list, putting Ohio at 30 out of 50.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Ohio got good marks on affordability, quality of life, and safety but was near the bottom on the economy. Here’s how Ohio ranked:

Affordability: 24

Economy: 47

Health & Education: 36

Quality of Life: 15

Safety: 18

The ranking is slightly better than a similar study by U.S. News & World Report that placed Ohio in the No. 36 spot.

Massachusetts topped the list and Louisiana was the lowest.

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices, and job availability,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report. “Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key.”

You can find the full report here.





©2024 Cox Media Group