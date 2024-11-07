Ohio politicians react after Trump wins 2024 Presidential Election

OHIO — Politicians in Ohio reacted after former President Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris after winning Wisconsin, which put the total of Electoral College votes above the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released a statement on social media congratulating Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump and to our fellow Buckeye and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their election victory! Congratulations to Ohio’s Senator-elect Bernie Moreno who will be part of a new Senate Republican majority in Washington!”

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner congratulate the GOP ticket and Senator-Elect Bernie Moreno, who defeated Democratic incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and Ohio’s next Senator Bernie Moreno! “I look forward to working with you to grow our economy, lower inflation, secure the southern border, and counter our adversaries on the world stage.”

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted called the former president’s win “the greatest political comeback in American history,” on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Once again, the working men and women of our nation will have a champion in the White House. Ohio is ready to work with President Trump to achieve the America First agenda: strengthening border security, curbing inflation, and creating jobs in the heartland.”

Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan also congratulated the GOP ticket.

“America is the greatest country in the world. God Bless President Trump. Let’s get to work!

Cincinnati Congressman Greg Landsman called on leaders to work together after becoming the first Democrat re-election in Ohio’s First Congressional District since 1984.

“Voters want to be done with the chaos and extremism. They want leaders focused on the issues that matter most: lowering costs, restoring our freedoms, and strengthening our democracy. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we’re very grateful for the opportunity to serve another term in Congress. We’ll continue to bring people together and get things done for Southwest Ohio, especially our children and families.

