Ohio police officers rescue deer stuck in fence

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Ohio police officers rescued a deer that was stuck in a fence Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Canton Police Department shared body camera footage on Facebook showing two officers rescuing a deer from a fence around 8:37 a.m. Saturday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deer was trapped in a gap in a fence it had tried to walk through.

North Canton Police Officer Knam and Seargeant Buzzard were able to lift the deer by its hind legs up where the gap in the fence was larger and the deer was able to get through.

Officer Knam is “no stranger to rescuing animals,” according to the Facebook post.

He is known within the department as the “Duck Recovery Expert” because he “always seems to be working when baby ducklings fall into storm drains,” the post read.

Deer Rescue You never quite know what the day holds in this profession. Ofc. Knam and Sgt. Buzzard started their Saturday morning off by rescuing a deer stuck in a fence. Ofc. Knam is no stranger to rescuing animals as he is affectionately known internally as the Duck Recovery Expert because he always seems to be working when baby ducklings fall into storm drains. Well today, he can add deer recovery to his resume! Great job guys!! Posted by North Canton Police Department on Saturday, November 2, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



