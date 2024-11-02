Ohio police K-9 finds over 60 grams of meth, nearly 30 pills during traffic stop

An Ohio police K-9 found over 60 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:05 a.m. on Oct. 31, police initiated a traffic stop on an SUV in Springfield Township, Summit County, according to a Facebook post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Springfield Township Police K-9 Ryker was deployed to perform an open-air sniff around the SUV and then alerted on the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 24 Oxycodone pills, 4 other pills, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was taken to Summit County Jail.

K-9 Drug Bust Summit County Photo courtesy of Springfield Township Police K-9 - Ryker on Facebook. (Springfield Township Police K-9 - Ryker)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



