Ohio police chief facing 70 counts of sexual misconduct resigns

CLEREMONT COUNTY — An Ohio police chief who is under investigation for 70 counts of sexual misconduct, including a minor, has resigned from his position.

Bethel Mayor Jay Noble announced on Friday that Village of Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert has submitted his resignation, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Essert was arrested and indicted on sexual misconduct charges in June.

He was placed on administrative leave on May 8th, but a week later, on May 15th, the sheriff’s office said, “no criminal act was found.”

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The incidents alleged to have occurred from 2005 to 2010, said the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor said the alleged victim was Essert’s student while he was an instructor with the Young Marines and a teacher at Scarlet Oaks.

Noble said Essert’s resignation will take place on July 9, the day of the next Village Council meeting.

Essert’s resignation comes after Noble said the village was initiating the process of removing him as police chief.

“Chief Essert’s resignation comes as the Village Solicitor’s office was investigating allegations first brought to the Village’s attention by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office,” Noble said in the Village’s announcement. “Had Chief Essert not resigned, a hearing would have been held on July 9, 2026, before Village Council to consider his removal from office.”

Nobel said that with Essert’s resignation, there is no further need for any investigation at this time.

Essert was hired as the police chief for Bethel in 2021.

Former Woodlawn Police Chief Jeff Witte said that there were serious flaws in the background check that was used to hire Essert.

“Chad was in a position of authority as an instructor, as a teacher. He clearly abused the position,” said Witte.

WCPO’s I-Team spoke to Witte about a previous investigation on Essert that happened in 2023.

That investigation revealed that Essert was terminated or forced to resign from three of his previous six police jobs before becoming Bethel’s chief.

The I-Team reviewed Essert’s personnel file, finding allegations of dishonesty, disobeying orders, and even sexual harassment during his time at different police stations.

Witte believes that the village should never have hired Essert to be chief.

“I think hiring this person as chief was inappropriate,” said Witte.

During the June 11 meeting with the Village Council, Nobel defended Essert’s hiring. The meeting took place before Essert was indicted.

Nobel and members of the council were discussing hiring a new police officer when the topic of how other staff are hired came up. Nobel addressed hiring Essert in 2021.

“The decision I made was based on the feedback I got from everyone to pick him,” said Nobel.

Nobel said that Essert sat in front of the council and interviewed with them.

“I made the recommendation, and the council approved it unanimously,” said Nobel.

Nobel said Acting Chief Donald Fourth will continue to lead the Bethel Police Department while a new search for a permanent police chief is conducted.

Essert is expected to be back in court on Tuesday July 7.

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