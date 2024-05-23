Ohio photographer’s grumpy baby photoshoot goes viral

CINCINNATI — An Ohio photographer’s recent photoshoot is going viral after capturing a newborn with a mean side-eye.

Lauren Carson, the owner of Drawing in Light Photography in Cincinnati, told our news partners at WCPO that she’s been photographing newborns for a decade, but has never had a session like the one she had with a little boy named Trent.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a baby as expressive with as intense eye contact along with it,” Carson said.

Trent was giving looks his mom had become accustomed to as well.

“That’s just a normal face for him,” Carson said.

Carson shared several photos from the shoot on social media. The post has gone viral, racking up more than 155,000 likes and 35,000 shares.

“I never would have guessed in a million years that it would have gone to this level,” she told WCPO. “My inbox is very full right now.”

Trent’s photoshoot lasted two hours, which is typical for a newborn.

“He was perfectly comfortable. He wasn’t upset. He wasn’t crying. He wasn’t fussing. He was just scowling,” she explained.

