Names given to 2 new eaglets Carillon Park

DAYTON — The two eaglets at Carillon Park now have names.

Eagle expert Jim Weller told News Center’s Gabrielle Enright Wednesday night that the names for the two birds are Delco and Hawthorn.

They will be attached to the eagles alphabetically once they fledge the nest.

The names are non-gender specific because only a blood test can determine if the eagles are male or female.

Carillon Park said they got dozens of name suggestions for the birds.

