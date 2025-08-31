Local

Ohio officers injured in deadly ambush shooting honored at Guardians game

By WHIO Staff
Lorain officers injured in ambush shooting honored at Guardians game (Cleveland Guardians via X)
CLEVELAND — Two northern Ohio police officers injured in an ambush shooting that killed one of their own were honored in Cleveland this weekend.

Lorain officers Peter Gale and Brent Payne delivered the game ball to the mound for Saturday’s Cleveland Guardians game against the Seattle Mariners.

The officers, sporting custom Guardians jerseys, received a standing ovation as they delivered the game ball.

“Thank you both for your service,” the Guardians wrote in a social media post.

Gale and Payne are still recovering from the shooting that killed their fellow officer, Phillip Wagner, last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wagner and Gale were splitting a pizza on their lunch break when police said the suspected shooter ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.

Payne rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

The suspect died at the scene.

