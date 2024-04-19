Ohio officer indicted after allegedly turning off bodycam during interactions with women

COLUMBUS — A federal grand jury indicted a former Ohio police officer for allegedly removing or turning off his body camera while having interactions with two women, WBNS-10 reported.

Former Columbus Division of Police officer Nicholas Duty, 35, of Pickaway County, has been charged with destroying or altering records related to a criminal investigation.

According to federal investigators, Duty allegedly turned off his body camera while having interactions with two women, one of which was a sexual encounter.

The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 31, 2023, and March 22, 2024.

Duty was working when the alleged incidents occurred. He was in a marked police car, wearing an official uniform and an assigned body camera, WBNS-10 reported.

Investigators said Duty was required to comply with the division’s body camera policies.

The indictment also suggests that Duty deliberately impeded, obstructed, or influenced a federal investigation.

Duty was arrested on Friday and is scheduled to appear in federal court later that day.

He could face up to 20 years in prison, according to WBNS-10.

On March 24, the division relieved the officer of his duties.

“The Columbus Division of Police holds itself to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Any violations of law, or actions inconsistent with our Core Values will be met with swift and appropriate disciplinary measures, including criminal charges. Our obligation is not only to uphold the law but also to earn and maintain the trust of the communities we serve. The Columbus Division of Police acknowledges the gravity of the situation and recognizes the importance of accountability in fostering positive police-community relations. While incidents such as these are regrettable, they serve as reminders of our ongoing commitment to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. As the case progresses, the Division will remain fully cooperative with all investigating authorities.” — Statement from Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert

We will continue to follow this story.





