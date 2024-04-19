Family Dollar, Dollar Tree to close 35 Ohio stores this weekend; Here’s the list of closures

OHIO — Dozens of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores across Ohio will permanently close on April 20.

>> Several stolen cars seized as part of multiple DEA, FBI raids in Dayton

According to an official Ohio WARN notice, four of the 35 closures are in the Miami Valley.

Family Dollar at 440 N James H McGee Boulevard, Dayton (Montgomery County)

Family Dollar at 650 N University Boulevard, Middletown (Butler County)

Family Dollar at 511 S Breiel Boulevard, Middletown (Butler County)

Family Dollar at 199 S. Riverside Drive, New Miami (Butler County)

About 265 employees will be impacted by these closures, according to the notice.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the company announced that about 1,000 stores under the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree brands will close over the next several years.

For the entire list of closures, click here.









©2024 Cox Media Group