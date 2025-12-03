Ohio non-profit director sentenced after stealing more than $200,000 from organization

TOLEDO — A former non-profit director of a prison re-entry program has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $200,000 from the organization and donors.

Thomas Ostrosky, 52, was sentenced to serve 10-13 years in prison, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Donors from the organization that Ostrosky stole from include elderly Ohioans.

“He didn’t just steal money – he deprived the community of a helping hand for inmates seeking a fresh start as law-abiding citizens,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Ostrosky pleaded guilty to felony charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft from a person in a protected class, solicitation fraud, and telecommunications fraud on Nov. 12.

Besides the prison sentence, Ostrosky is required to pay restitution of $207,650, which will be distributed to charitable purposes, said Yost.

He is also barred from holding a position of trust or handling the financial affairs of others.

Ostrosky was indicted in April and arrested in Dade City, Florida, following an investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section.

In 2017, Ostrosky managed the Lazarus Experience, from which he stole more than $200,000.

The Lazarus Experience was a Christian ministry that provided re-entry services to incarcerated men in Northwest Ohio, and is no longer in operation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group