Ohio man sentenced with more than 13 years in prison for sex trafficking teenage girl

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that 26-year-old Payton Jamar Brown of Cincinnati was charged in March 2023 with sex trafficking and exploiting a missing teenage girl.

He pleaded guilty in October 2023. On Aug. 20, 2024, he was sentenced to 162 months, or just over 13 years in prison.

Brown was also ordered to pay nearly $58,000 in restitution to the minor victim and forfeit his home in Cincinnati.

The proceeds of the sale of his forfeited home will be paid to his victim as restitution, according to a release from the United State’s Attorney Office, Southern District of Ohio.

From June until October 2022 and again in February 2023, Brown sex trafficked the teenage girl, according to court documents.

Brown met the girl online and began a relationship with her. The victim moved in with Brown, who would create prostitution of her.

He would transport the victim to hotels for prostitution dates that he arranged and would collect the proceeds from her. He scheduled at least 40 dates in this timeframe.

In October 2022, Colerain police officers responded to Brown’s residence and recovered the girl, taking her to a juvenile facility in another state.

In February 2023, the girl escaped custody and messaged Brown to pick her up. He drove interstate to pick up the victim and her friend and took them to his home.

Brown once again created prostitution advertisements of the victim and scheduled dates with other men for money.

He also regularly had sex with the minor and recorded the acts with a cell phone. He would sell the photos and videos to others online.

Brown was arrested by the FBI in February of 2023.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



