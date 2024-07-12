Ohio man sentenced after kidnapping, torturing woman for several days

MARION COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man will spend decades in prison for kidnapping and physically abusing a woman last year, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Shane Hooper, 36, of Marion County, was sentenced to 50 to 55.5 years after pleading guilty to rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, and strangulation charges.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan, Hooper kidnapped a woman and would not let her leave her house for several days.

Grogan said the incident occurred from late May to early June 2023.

According to WBNS-10, Hooper nailed doors and windows shut to make sure the victim couldn’t escape.

For several days, Hopper physically abused the woman with a baseball bat and metal chain.

She was left with broken bones, open wounds, and eight fractured ribs, WBNS-10 reported.

Hooper also threatened to kill the victim’s family.

Grogan said Hooper was caught when he tried to move the victim to another location in the county.

Bystanders noticed the woman in distress and called for help.

Shortly after, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hooper.

