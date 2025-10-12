Ohio man accused of swatting neighbor

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A 21-year-old Ohio man has been indicted and arraigned for allegedly swatting his neighbor last month.

Last week, 21-year-old Alexander Carman of Perrysburg was arraigned on a fourth-degree felony charge of swatting, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Swatting is the act of reporting a false threat or incident to get emergency responders, particularly law enforcement, to go to a particular location.

In the early morning hours on or around Sept. 9, Carman allegedly told authorities he received a text message that an older male neighbor in a Perrysburg subdivision was holding a gun to his head, WTOL-11 reported.

When law enforcement arrived at Carman’s residence, he directed them to that neighbor’s house.

Law enforcement made contact with the man at the other house, who said “everything was okay and was surprised by our presence,” according to court documents obtained by WTOL-11.

The documents said the man also asked officers if the swatting call had come from the address Carman was at, saying “they have been having issues” with him.

Carmen also told authorities he heard a woman screaming at the home, and police again confirmed there was nothing wrong, WTOL-11 reported.

The residents of the house also said they saw Carman on their porch through a security camera around noon on the day they were swatted.

When police went to speak with Carman about the series of events, he claimed he had deleted the text message and eventually said “he made up the story,” WTOL-11 reported.

Carman’s bond was set at $50,000 at his arraignment, and his next court date is set for Oct. 30.

