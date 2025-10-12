Man riding e-bike fatally struck by car

CANTON, Ohio — A 35-year-old man riding an e-bike was fatally struck by a car after he failed to stop at a red light.
Around 4:51 a.m. Friday, Canton Police officers were dispatched to Navarre Road SW and Harrison Ave SE for a crash between a car and an e-bike, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
A 200 Ford Excursion was driving southbound on Harrison Ave SW when it hit the 35-year-old bicyclist, who did not stop at the red light while traveling eastbound on Navarre Rd SW.
The bicyclist, identified as 35-year-old Marvin Hightower, was taken to a local hospital, WOIO-19 reported.
Hightower was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said that the driver of the Ford was not injured, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor for the driver, WOIO-19 reported.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor for Hightower.
The crash remains under investigation.
