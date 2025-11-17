Ohio man accused of kidnapping woman, keeping her in mother’s basement

TOLEDO — An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her in his mother’s basement.

Deontay Buchanan, 29, was charged Monday with three charges, including kidnapping to terrorize or to inflict serious harm on the victim of another, according to Toledo Municipal Court records.

Court documents allege that Buchanan kept a woman in the basement of his mother’s home and refused to let her leave.

During that time, he reportedly choked the woman, threatened her with a knife, and punched her in the face.

Buchanan is also accused of stealing her iPhone after assaulting her.

The woman had to go to a local hospital for treatment of an injury to her throat, court documents state.

Buchanan was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked in the Lucas County Jail. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

