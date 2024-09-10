Ohio man accused of attacking man with machete no longer facing charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of attacking a victim with a machete over the summer is no longer facing charges, according to WOIO.

Cleveland police said 44-year-old Victor Rosario-Perez was fighting with a man who stole his cart in the 200 block of Euclid Ave. on June 20, WOIO reported. He allegedly grabbed a machete from the cart and struck the 38-year-old victim several times.

The victim was able to escape and was transported to the hospital.

Rosario-Perez was taken into custody at the scene.

The prosecution does reserve the right to refile the charges against Victor Rosario-Perez, according to the court docket

