Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump’s joint Congress address

By WHIO Staff
APTOPIX Trump Speech President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., applaud. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
OHIO — Lawmakers in Ohio are reacting to President Donald Trump’s address to the joint Congress session Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump laid out his plans for the months ahead and touched on several topics including immigration and the economy.

Several lawmakers in Ohio posted their thoughts on the address to social media.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) posted on social media saying Trump delivered an “incredible speech.”

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08) said he couldn’t wait to hear Trump’s “long list of promises.”

Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-01) spoke out against Trump’s speech before it happened.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

