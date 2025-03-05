Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump’s joint Congress address

OHIO — Lawmakers in Ohio are reacting to President Donald Trump’s address to the joint Congress session Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump laid out his plans for the months ahead and touched on several topics including immigration and the economy.

Several lawmakers in Ohio posted their thoughts on the address to social media.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) posted on social media saying Trump delivered an “incredible speech.”

Incredible speech by President Trump!



Confident.

Empowering.

Leadership. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 5, 2025

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-08) said he couldn’t wait to hear Trump’s “long list of promises.”

I can feel it in the air tonight! Can’t wait to hear President Trump’s long list of promises made and kept along with his plan to keep making America great again! pic.twitter.com/3dU5ZpgRhR — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) March 5, 2025

Congressman Greg Landsman (OH-01) spoke out against Trump’s speech before it happened.

Trump is about to speak, and will undoubtedly say that everything is amazing and he’s gotten so much done. The problem?



It’s been pure chaos and costs are going up, not down.



Five facts about where things stand.🧵👇🏻 — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) March 5, 2025

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

