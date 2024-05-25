Ohio kindergartner chosen as state winner of 2024 Doodle for Google contest

MASON, Ohio — A kindergartner from southern Ohio was chosen as the state winner of the 2024 Doodle for Google Contest.

Talia Perera, a Mason Early Childhood Center kindergartner, was chosen as the Ohio state winner of the 2024 Doodle for Google contest, Mason City Schools announced in a Facebook Post on May 22.

The theme for the contest this year was “My wish for the next 25 years...” according to the contest website.

>> Semi fire shuts down highway in Harrison Twp

“Talia’s creativity and artistic talent inspire and remind us of the exciting possibilities the future holds,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to Talia’s art teacher, Sarah Varda, and kindergarten teacher Zoe Hufnagle, for fostering a love of the arts in Talia and many other students.”

Talia now has the opportunity to become of of the 5 National Finalists.

Public voting opened May 22 through June 4. You can vote for her doodle here.





©2024 Cox Media Group