Ohio kindergartner chosen as state winner of 2024 Doodle for Google contest

By WHIO Staff

Talia Perera Doodle for Google Contest Photo courtesy of Mason City Schools on Facebook.

MASON, Ohio — A kindergartner from southern Ohio was chosen as the state winner of the 2024 Doodle for Google Contest.

Talia Perera, a Mason Early Childhood Center kindergartner, was chosen as the Ohio state winner of the 2024 Doodle for Google contest, Mason City Schools announced in a Facebook Post on May 22.

The theme for the contest this year was “My wish for the next 25 years...” according to the contest website.

“Talia’s creativity and artistic talent inspire and remind us of the exciting possibilities the future holds,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to Talia’s art teacher, Sarah Varda, and kindergarten teacher Zoe Hufnagle, for fostering a love of the arts in Talia and many other students.”

Talia now has the opportunity to become of of the 5 National Finalists.

Public voting opened May 22 through June 4. You can vote for her doodle here.


