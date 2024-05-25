Semi fire shuts down highway in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — A semi-truck fire shut down the highway in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m. crews were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near the Keats Drive off-ramp on reports of a crash

Crews found that a semi-truck had caught fire near Wagner Ford Rd.

No one was in the semi when it caught fire, and no injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes are closed on I-75 Southbound at Neff Rd/Wagner Ford Rd due to a crash, while crews are working. There is an 25-minute delay reported.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.





