Ohio jeweler repays thousands of dollars in workers’ comp fraud case

CLEVELAND — An Ohio jeweler has paid back thousands of dollars in restitution to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) after a recent conviction.

Ashwin Naran, of Cleveland, reimbursed $42,760 to the BWC. This came after he pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud in September.

>> Local EMS worker facing charges for allegedly stealing drugs

The BWC Special Investigations Department began investigating Naran after he was identified as possibly working as a sales associate for a jeweler while collecting BWC disability benefits.

The investigation found that he was working and underreporting his income for multiple periods from 2019 through 2021. During that time, he was also collecting working wage loss disability benefits that he was not entitled, according to the BWC.

© 2023 Cox Media Group