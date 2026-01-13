Ohio high school evacuated due to bomb threat; No explosives found

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A high school in Ohio was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call stating that there was a bomb at Huntington High School after 11 a.m.

As a result of the call, students and staff were evacuated, WBNS-10 reported.

Upon arrival, deputies searched the school and found nothing.

K9s were brought to the campus, but didn’t detect anything.

WBNS-10 reported that Huntington Local Schools Superintendent Pete Ruby said deputies didn’t find a credible threat.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

District officials plan to review the procedures and determine what worked and what didn’t.

Investigators are working to learn who made the phone call reporting the threat.

