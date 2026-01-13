Jury shown new video in trial of 83-year-old who shot, killed Uber driver

CLARK COUNTY — Day two of a trial for an 83-year-old who shot and killed an Uber driver.

Loletha Hall was shot six times, detectives told the jury.

As reported on News Center 7, Hall, 61, died after being shot in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, 2024.

News Center 7 also learned that the injuries William Brock suffered during a fight with Hall happened after she’d already been shot once in the leg.

That was some of the new information shared with the jury inside the court.

This story will be updated.

