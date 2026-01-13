Convicted sex offender facing new charges in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A convicted sex offender is facing new child porn charges in Montgomery County.

Dakota Sigmon, 29, was indicted on 26 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Investigators with the Dayton Police Department found images of child sexual assault material on his KIK account, a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Sigmon was on parole for another pandering obscenity involving a minor case in Clinton County at the time of this investigation.

Court records obtained by News Center 7 show that as part of his sentencing, Sigmon was ordered to register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

In December, Sigmon was taken back into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, which is related to these new charges.

Sigmon was returned to the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to finish serving his sentence for the Clinton County conviction.

He remains incarcerated at the Correctional Reception Center and is expected to be released in July, according to state records.

