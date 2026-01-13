2 arrested after meth found during traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY — Two people were arrested as a result of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking.

The arrests stemmed from a traffic stop on Jan. 8 on U.S. 35 near West Alexandria, where deputies discovered approximately 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies got a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of West Oak Street in West Alexandria.

Deputies said they found multiple distribution baggies, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Brett D. Marker, age 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, also a second-degree felony, along with a third-degree felony trafficking charge and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Currently, Marker remains in the Preble County Jail with a bond set but not posted.

Carl Reckers, age 58, was also arrested at the residence and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reckers has since posted bond and has been released from custody.

