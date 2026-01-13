Man found shot in alley in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 32-year-old man was found shot in the back in an alley in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities responded to reports of shots being fired along N. Van Lear Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday, as previously reported by News Center 7.

Upon arrival, officers asked people in the area if they heard gunfire, but they said no.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As officers were canvassing the area they heard what sounded like a yell for help coming an alley near the first block of N. Van Lear St,” Sheldon said.

They found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back here.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

It is unclear if police have any suspects or have made any arrests in this case.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group