Ohio firefighter delivers baby on side of interstate the morning of his promotion

CLEVELAND — An Ohio firefighter helped deliver a baby on the side of an interstate highway the same morning he was promoted to lieutenant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cleveland firefighters confirmed Kevin Hannum helped a mother in labor who pulled over on the side of Interstate 480, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The parents were heading to Fairview Hospital when the new mother said to pull over, officials told WOIO.

Hannum assisted the woman in delivering baby Mabel on the morning he was promoted.

Firefighters confirmed ladder 39 was on scene with an OB kit and EMS arrived to assist with the transport.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



