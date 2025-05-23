Ohio firefighter arrested after child porn investigation

COLUMBUS — A firefighter from Columbus was arrested Wednesday at his home and is facing federal charges for receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV in Columbus.

Carson Bigham, 23, was arrested at his home as the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home and removed electronics, WBNS says.

Law enforcement received tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about a Columbus man who was facing child sexual abuse material charges in March, WBNS says. This man’s devices were seized and law enforcement found conversations between the man and Bigham. According to WBNS, the conversations included discussion about engaging in sex with minors and allegedly Bigham received incriminating material during these conversations.

Bigham was in federal court Thursday, WBNS says.

If convicted, Bigham would serve between five and 20 years in prison and he would have to register as a sex offender after his release, according to WBNS. His hearing is set for May 27.

Bigham has served with the Columbus Fire Department since 2021 and has been placed on administrative leave, according to WBNS.

