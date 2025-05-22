Area school named one of the Best Communities for Music Education

The middle and high school students participate in band, choir, show choir, ensembles, marching band, jazz band, pep band and color guard, according to Beavercreek City Schools. — Beavercreek City Schools has been named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

The celebrated designation highlights the school’s commitment to music education and is supported by Beavercreek City Schools student involvement at all grade levels, according to a press release from the school.

The school says they have 6,000 students participating in music from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Around 4,000 of those students are 5th grade or younger, around 2,000 are in middle and high school.

“It’s a huge honor for Beavercreek City Schools to be named one of the Best Communities for Music Education. This recognition reflects the dedication of our music staff and students, the unwavering support from our families and administration, and the collaborative spirit of our entire community. I’m so proud to be part of a district that truly values the power of music education.” Beavercreek High School Associate Director of Bands Heather Marsh-Myers said.

The middle and high school students participate in band, choir, show choir, ensembles, marching band, jazz band, pep band and color guard, according to Beavercreek City Schools.

The Best Communities for Music Education award honors schools that are committed to ensuring music education as part of a well-rounded academic experience.

