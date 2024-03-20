Ohio dad arrested after allegedly calling child’s school repeatedly over homework assigments

OXFORD — An Ohio father was arrested after being accused of repeatedly calling his child’s school to complain about the amount of homework the school was assigning.

Adam Sizemore, 37, is accused of calling the school numerous times to complain about the homework, WXIX reported.

According to criminal complaints filed against Sizemore, he allegedly threatened the school’s principal saying he “better put his big boy pants on.”

When the school stopped answering Sizemore’s call, police say he started calling their department, WXIX reported.

In audio recordings News Center 7 obtained from the police department, Sizemore can be heard getting frustrated when dispatchers do not tell him their names.

He can also be heard getting frustrated that he keeps getting the chief of police’s voicemail and is unable to speak with him directly.

After repeated calls, Sizemore did not get the chance to speak with the chief, but he did get to speak with officers, the station reported.

Sizemore has been charged with two first-degree misdemeanors for telecommunications harassment and menacing, according to the criminal complaint.

