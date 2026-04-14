Boxes of dried shark fins seized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors seized about 50,000 dried shark fins last year in several U.S. ports, including Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The seizures totaled more than 1,600 pounds, which is valued at over $1 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

The federal agency said in a social media post that this enforcement was part of a global effort to fight illegal wildlife trade, called Operation Thunder.

Investigators discovered the first shipment in Anchorage, Alaska. It sparked a wider investigation and led to interceptions in Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Anchorage, Alaska.

The shipments were disguised as car parts and were transitioning from Mexico to Hong Kong, according to the post.

The fins were mainly from silky sharks and bigeye thresher sharks, which are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The agency seized all of the fins for multiple violations of wildlife laws.

“Information concerning these violations has been shared with our international partners to support appropriate enforcement actions, including any measures they deem necessary under their respective authorities,” the post read.

People can help by reducing the demand for shark fins and reporting wildlife crimes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group