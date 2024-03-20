State trooper cites driver going over 100 M.P.H. on I-70

PREBLE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper cited a driver for going well over the speed limit on Interstate 70.

A state trooper caught a driver for going over 100 Miles Per Hour (M.P.H.) on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Monday.

OSHP posted a posted a photo on social media.

“A trooper from our Dayton Post cited a motorist for 113 M.P.H. in a posted 70 mph zone on Interstate 70 in Preble County,” OSHP said in a statement.

There have been over 155,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads, OSHP said.

