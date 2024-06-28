Ohio among top states for workplace safety, study shows

WEST CARROLLTON — Ohio is among the top 10 safest states when it comes to workplace safety, according to a new study.

The study done by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers showed that Ohio is the ninth safest state for workplace safety.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley spoke with Jeremy Stockwell, the Director of Safety for Shook Construction, about what works for them in terms of keeping workers safe. At any given time, their 400 employees and thousands of sub-contractors are working on dozens of projects, like the construction of the new junior-senior high school in West Carrollton.

The company’s focus on safety has earned them the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s Auman Award for Safety Excellence two years in a row and the Association of General Contractors’ Construction Safety Excellence Award.

“The ultimate goal is each one of these men and women out here go home, go home every day as a family,” Stockwell said.

