Ohio AG opens inquiry after racist text messages sent to Black men, women, teens

DAYTON — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has opened an inquiry after thousands of Black Ohioans received racist texts.

Ohio AG Dave Yost wrote on social media that his office is aware of “these despicable messages,” and his office is looking into it.

“Other people have no First Amendment right to your phone and free speech doesn’t protect telephone harassment,” he said.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, the messages started popping up the day after Election Day.

A Cleveland-area mother said young children and teens are receiving these messages.

“You’re a coward. You’ve got the audacity to send these to 5th graders, to 10th graders, even to college students but you’re not bold enough to say who you are,” she said.

Several Dayton-area people shared racist texts they received with News Center 7.

The messages have slight differences in their racist and offensive language.

Two of the messages read, “Congratulations! You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Please be prepared to leave your home on November 24, 2024.”

Two other texts read, “Good afternoon, you have been selected to become a slave at your nearest plantation. Please be ready by 12PM tomorrow.”

None of the half-dozen Dayton area residents who say they received the messages wanted to speak on camera, but a few provided numbers that sent the messages.

News Center 7 called the numbers, which are from the Columbus and Cincinnati area, but got no response.

