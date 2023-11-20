Officials remind drivers to ‘slow down’ after semi overturns, spilling hundreds of piglets

VANDALIA — Transportation officials are looking at roadway safety after a crash spilled hundreds of piglets onto the highway last week.

The crash happened on the ramp from I-75 northbound to I-70 westbound.

In 2019 the Ohio Department of Transportation said it put in signs to let drivers know to slow down.

They also put in chevrons, which are yellow signs that show the edge of the road.

This was in the hopes to cut down on speeding drivers.

ODOT said despite last week’s crash they think all of this had made a difference on the ramp.

They don’t think any other improvements need to be made at the moment.

Friday the crash closed the ramp for nearly five hours after the driver of a semi-trailer failed to control his vehicle and overturned.

“We do everything we can to try and remind drivers to slow down. Right now with the distracted driving law that has recently gone into effect. That’s another tool that we have, just to remind drivers to slow down, make sure you’re paying attention, put away the distractions,” Mandi Dillion, ODOT Southwest Regional Public Information Officer said.

State troopers have not released the official cause of last week’s crash yet.

